App Privacy Policy

Privacy Policy





Roman Koshkin built the Сокрытое Сокровище о Христе Сокрытое Сокровище о Христе app as

a Free app. This SERVICE is provided by

Roman Koshkin at no cost and is intended for use as

is.

This page is used to inform visitors regarding my

policies with the collection, use, and disclosure of Personal

Information if anyone decided to use my Service.

If you choose to use my Service, then you agree to

the collection and use of information in relation to this

policy. The Personal Information that I collect is

used for providing and improving the Service. I will not use or share your information with

anyone except as described in this Privacy Policy.

The terms used in this Privacy Policy have the same meanings

as in our Terms and Conditions, which is accessible at

Сокрытое Сокровище о Христе Сокрытое Сокровище о Христе unless otherwise defined in this Privacy Policy.

Information Collection and Use

For a better experience, while using our Service, I

may require you to provide us with certain personally

identifiable information. The information that

I request will be retained on your device and is not collected by me in any way.

The app does use third party services that may collect

information used to identify you. Link to privacy policy of third party service providers used

by the app Google Play Services

Log Data

I want to inform you that whenever you

use my Service, in a case of an error in the app

I collect data and information (through third party

products) on your phone called Log Data. This Log Data may

include information such as your device Internet Protocol

(“IP”) address, device name, operating system version, the

configuration of the app when utilizing my Service,

the time and date of your use of the Service, and other

statistics.

Cookies

Cookies are files with a small amount of data that are

commonly used as anonymous unique identifiers. These are sent

to your browser from the websites that you visit and are

stored on your device’s internal memory.

This Service does not use these “cookies” explicitly. However,

the app may use third party code and libraries that use

“cookies” to collect information and improve their services.

You have the option to either accept or refuse these cookies

and know when a cookie is being sent to your device. If you

choose to refuse our cookies, you may not be able to use some

portions of this Service.

Service Providers

I may employ third-party companies and

individuals due to the following reasons:

To facilitate our Service;

To provide the Service on our behalf;

To perform Service-related services; or

To assist us in analyzing how our Service is used.

I want to inform users of this Service

that these third parties have access to your Personal

Information. The reason is to perform the tasks assigned to

them on our behalf. However, they are obligated not to

disclose or use the information for any other purpose.

Security

I value your trust in providing us your

Personal Information, thus we are striving to use commercially

acceptable means of protecting it. But remember that no method

of transmission over the internet, or method of electronic

storage is 100% secure and reliable, and I cannot

guarantee its absolute security.

Links to Other Sites

This Service may contain links to other sites. If you click on

a third-party link, you will be directed to that site. Note

that these external sites are not operated by me.

Therefore, I strongly advise you to review the

Privacy Policy of these websites. I have

no control over and assume no responsibility for the content,

privacy policies, or practices of any third-party sites or

services.

Children’s Privacy

These Services do not address anyone under the age of 13.

I do not knowingly collect personally

identifiable information from children under 13 years of age. In the case

I discover that a child under 13 has provided

me with personal information, I immediately

delete this from our servers. If you are a parent or guardian

and you are aware that your child has provided us with

personal information, please contact me so that

I will be able to do necessary actions.

Changes to This Privacy Policy

I may update our Privacy Policy from

time to time. Thus, you are advised to review this page

periodically for any changes. I will

notify you of any changes by posting the new Privacy Policy on

this page.

This policy is effective as of 2021-06-17

Contact Us

If you have any questions or suggestions about my

Privacy Policy, do not hesitate to contact me at adamzdream@gmail.com.

