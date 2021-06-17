App Privacy Policy

Privacy Policy
Roman Koshkin built the Сокрытое Сокровище о Христе Сокрытое Сокровище о Христе app as
a Free app. This SERVICE is provided by
Roman Koshkin at no cost and is intended for use as
is.
This page is used to inform visitors regarding my
policies with the collection, use, and disclosure of Personal
Information if anyone decided to use my Service.
If you choose to use my Service, then you agree to
the collection and use of information in relation to this
policy. The Personal Information that I collect is
used for providing and improving the Service. I will not use or share your information with
anyone except as described in this Privacy Policy.
The terms used in this Privacy Policy have the same meanings
as in our Terms and Conditions, which is accessible at
Сокрытое Сокровище о Христе Сокрытое Сокровище о Христе unless otherwise defined in this Privacy Policy.
Information Collection and Use
For a better experience, while using our Service, I
may require you to provide us with certain personally
identifiable information. The information that
I request will be retained on your device and is not collected by me in any way.
The app does use third party services that may collect
information used to identify you.
Link to privacy policy of third party service providers used
by the app
Log Data
I want to inform you that whenever you
use my Service, in a case of an error in the app
I collect data and information (through third party
products) on your phone called Log Data. This Log Data may
include information such as your device Internet Protocol
(“IP”) address, device name, operating system version, the
configuration of the app when utilizing my Service,
the time and date of your use of the Service, and other
statistics.
Cookies
Cookies are files with a small amount of data that are
commonly used as anonymous unique identifiers. These are sent
to your browser from the websites that you visit and are
stored on your device’s internal memory.
This Service does not use these “cookies” explicitly. However,
the app may use third party code and libraries that use
“cookies” to collect information and improve their services.
You have the option to either accept or refuse these cookies
and know when a cookie is being sent to your device. If you
choose to refuse our cookies, you may not be able to use some
portions of this Service.
Service Providers
I may employ third-party companies and
individuals due to the following reasons:
- To facilitate our Service;
- To provide the Service on our behalf;
- To perform Service-related services; or
- To assist us in analyzing how our Service is used.
I want to inform users of this Service
that these third parties have access to your Personal
Information. The reason is to perform the tasks assigned to
them on our behalf. However, they are obligated not to
disclose or use the information for any other purpose.
Security
I value your trust in providing us your
Personal Information, thus we are striving to use commercially
acceptable means of protecting it. But remember that no method
of transmission over the internet, or method of electronic
storage is 100% secure and reliable, and I cannot
guarantee its absolute security.
Links to Other Sites
This Service may contain links to other sites. If you click on
a third-party link, you will be directed to that site. Note
that these external sites are not operated by me.
Therefore, I strongly advise you to review the
Privacy Policy of these websites. I have
no control over and assume no responsibility for the content,
privacy policies, or practices of any third-party sites or
services.
Children’s Privacy
These Services do not address anyone under the age of 13.
I do not knowingly collect personally
identifiable information from children under 13 years of age. In the case
I discover that a child under 13 has provided
me with personal information, I immediately
delete this from our servers. If you are a parent or guardian
and you are aware that your child has provided us with
personal information, please contact me so that
I will be able to do necessary actions.
Changes to This Privacy Policy
I may update our Privacy Policy from
time to time. Thus, you are advised to review this page
periodically for any changes. I will
notify you of any changes by posting the new Privacy Policy on
this page.
This policy is effective as of 2021-06-17
Contact Us
If you have any questions or suggestions about my
Privacy Policy, do not hesitate to contact me at adamzdream@gmail.com.
This privacy policy page was created at privacypolicytemplate.net and modified/generated by App Privacy Policy Generator